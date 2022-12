For the first time, Q2 and First Federal Bank and Trust are teaming up to give away $1,000 a day for five days this December.

The first drawing is Dec. 19, just in time for the holidays, and the last is Dec. 23.

All viewers need to do for a chance to win, is download the free Q2 streaming app and follow the instructions to enter, or simply scan the QR code with your phone.

Click here to learn how to download the streaming app.