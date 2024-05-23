Southeast Montana serenity: Tongue River Reservoir ready to welcome summer guests

DECKER — Nestled between Kirby and Decker in southern Montana, just 15 minutes from the Wyoming border, the 12-mile-long Tongue River Reservoir is a popular spot in the summer months.

The Tongue River Marina, owned by Ryan and Laurie Bogers, is a one-stop shop for anything campers may need.

“It’s nonstop in the summer,” Ryan Bogers said on Tuesday. “We pride ourselves in having anything you may have forgotten.”

The Bogers spent plenty of time at the reservoir before taking over the shop three years ago.

“Prior to three years ago, we’d be here just about every weekend,” Ryan Bogers said.

The Bogers and their kids live and work at the reservoir during the summer months.

"My favorite part probably is actually the campers and just getting to mingle with people and just that whole interaction of everybody having a good time. It's like you’re camping for three months and hanging out with everybody,” Laurie Bogers said.

They also commute from Billings to the marina in the winter, when they are open on the weekends for ice fishing.

"It is harder to find help out here because we are remote and a small business. So, we can’t offer what a lot of other businesses can offer for employment, but it’s a good place. It’s a fun place to work for a few months.”

Whether it’s a stop for boat rentals, tubes, fishing gear or a bite to eat, the marina is open seven days a week in the summer.