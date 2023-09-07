'Sheridan's gathering place': Java Moon serving up fresh eats and drinks in Northern Wyoming

SHERIDAN — Even if you’re not a fan of coffee, Java Moon in Sheridan, Wyoming, has a little something for everyone. It’s a Main Street hotspot and has been for a quarter of a century.

“We have a really diverse menu, really something for everyone," said Megan Cook, the owner of Java Moon, on Tuesday. "Our breakfast sandwiches are great. So we do breakfast sandwiches, lunch sandwiches, and then throughout the day, you can get the sweet treats and the coffee. We also do energy spritzers and really great smoothies."

Fresh-baked and made-from-scratch.

“Everything is homemade. We even crack every egg for our breakfast sandwiches. All the baked goods are made every day," Cook said. "We have three bakers who work super hard to make sure everything is fresh and good."

The coffee is as fresh as the food, and it's local too.

“We are local, as local as Wyoming can be, which is Laramie, Wyoming," Cook said. "So five hours away. We use a local roaster named H & S Roasters, and they have great quality coffees. We get it shipped fresh every week."

That's one reason Java Moon has a fan base that just can’t get enough.

“The banana bread is really hard to beat. So, fantastic banana bread. They make everything in-house, so it’s really good,” said Logan Bishop, a regular customer at Java Moon, on Tuesday. "The food’s great and the service is quick. I definitely get The Classic a lot, which sounds pretty boring, but it’s a great sandwich."

Labeled as ‘Sheridan’s gathering place’, the coffee shop has an extensive menu.

“We have a ton of regular customers. And if they don’t come in, we start worrying about them. ‘What happened, where’d you go?’" Cook said. "We have groups of people that come in, yeah. We are kind of Sheridan’s gathering place. I have relationships with most of the people that come in all the time."

Cook and her husband purchased and took over Java Moon in December 2021, but it got its start long before then.

"Java Moon has been in business since 1998, and the original owners actually own a shop just down the street now,” Cook said.

With a prime downtown location, Cook says it’s no secret it's a Sheridan staple.

Customers might also be found next door at Over the Moon Boutique, where shoppers can find all kinds of gifts without having to leave the building.

“(Over the Moon Boutique) is owned by Marcella York, and so that’s kind of her thing and this is my thing," Cook said. "But we open the door between so you can shop and eat at the same time."

Bishop said it's a great place to shop for gifts.

“There’s a bunch of gifts for everybody over there," Bishop said. "So grab a drink, grab a sandwich, hop over there, and buy a gift for your grandma."

Whether you’re just grabbing a bite to eat or looking to shop, Java Moon is ready to welcome you.

“My favorite part about being a business owner is just being a part of the community. So having those relationships with the different people, having the relationships with the food vendors, and the employees. That’s probably the most fun part about it," Cook said. "And then just serving really great food. I don’t hear too many complaints."

To learn more about Java Moon, click here.