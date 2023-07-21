Rosebud-Treasure County Fair underway in Forsyth

FORSYTH — If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend with the family, head on over to Forsyth. The Rosebud-Treasure County Fair is underway now through Saturday.

"It’s a great fair. They’re bringing in great rodeo action with J Bar J Rodeo Company. We’re seeing world-class bucking stock," said Gus Kronberg, a professional bullfighter at the fair's rodeo. "So I think the fair is pretty great so far. There’s a lot of people here, a lot of smiling faces. I would expect it to be pretty fun the rest of the week, too."

Kelsey Merison/MTN News Gus Kronberg

The fair is located at the Rosebud County Fairgrounds, at 513 N. 16th Ave. in Forsyth. Kronberg encourages everyone to attend.

"I drove from North Dakota to be here, so if you’re somewhere close and you’ve got a little free time, I would say come out to the county fair and enjoy the summer events," Kronberg said. "The people out here are pretty friendly. There’s a lot to do."

Kelsey Merison/MTN News Entrance to the fairgrounds

There are tons of things to do, from the rodeo to the rides.

"(Tonight there's) a concert and then monster trucks on Saturday,” said Allen Fulton, the sheriff of Rosebud County, on Thursday. “Very family-friendly. We’ve got great fairgrounds here with all the rides, all the events they can do. 4H behind me. The Search and Rescue Breakfast is held every morning. It’s a good time for everybody.”

Kelsey Merison/MTN News Search and Rescue Breakfast at the fair

Fulton attends every year with his family.

"I brought (my kids) up this morning and they’re ready to hit the rodeo and fair rides tonight,” Fulton said.

Kelsey Merison/MTN News Sheriff Allen Fulton

Admission is free, and the sheriff says it’s the cheapest entertainment you’ll find on the Eastern side of the state this weekend.

“It’s free. We’ve got free stage stuff, a lot of free events. It’s pretty friendly on the pocketbook too,” Fulton said. “It’ll probably be the cheapest entertainment you find in Eastern Montana."

Rosebud-Treasure County Fair Fair information

To learn more about the Rosebud-Treasure County Fair, click here.

“We’ll be going until Saturday night and people from all over come down,” Fulton said. “Anybody who’d like to come, it’s a very family-friendly event. Beer gardens for the adults and a place for the kids to play."