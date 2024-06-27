Ride Pryor Mountain: New Bridger business rents side-by-sides to explore the Pryors

BRIDGER — Exploring the Pryor Mountains just got easier after one couple loved the mountain range so much they decided to make the adventure part of their business model by offering side-by-side rentals.

For the Vargas family, the Pryor Mountain range is home. After living in Bridger for over a decade, they moved into a home in the Pryors.

MTN News

They also love riding side-by-sides.

“We wanted to share the mountains with everybody else,” said Leza Vargas, one of the owners of Ride Pryor Mountain. “There’s nothing like this in this area.”

MTN News

In May, they opened Ride Pryor Mountain in Bridger. People can rent a side-by-side and take off from Bridger, or they will drop you off with the rental closer to the mountain range.

MTN News

“Can take back roads straight out of town in about 40 minutes, you're right at the national forest boundary," Leza Vargas said.

The peaceful mountains are packed with beautiful views, and the side-by-side makes seeing everything from breathtaking canyons to wildlife a breeze.

MTN News

“We enjoy doing it (riding) up in the Pryors, so it was kind of a no-brainer,” said the other owner, Mark Vargas. “Get out into the wild, it’s awesome.”

MTN News

Rentals start at $350 for the day for a two-seater, and they provide helmets and other safety precautions, such as communication systems and roadside assistance to ensure a day full of fun.

“Come and check out the Pryors. The one word that everybody uses to describe them is that they are magical,” Leza Vargas said.