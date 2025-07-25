Out and About: Oak Ridge Boys, Tethered Balloon Flights and Hiking Hounds

The Oak Ridge Boys, “American Made: The Farewell Tour”

In case you did not catch Miller Robson’s sit-down interview with William Lee Golden on Thursday , you should. Named after one of their many legendary hits, the “American Made: The Farewell Tour” is bringing the CMA and Grammy-award-winning Oak Ridge Boys back to Billings for one last Yellowstone County performance. Golden is one of the two remaining original quartet members, telling MTN News the band is still going strong after 50 years of singing timeless classics like “Elvira” and “Thank God for Kids.” In that time, the group has sold more than 41 million albums and continues to sell out shows all along this final tour. As of Friday morning, there were still a few balcony tickets left at the Alberta Bair Theater. Even if you aren’t necessarily aware of their vast volume of work, experiencing a band’s final tour is an accomplishment. The Oak Ridge Boys are set to take the Billings stage one last time at 7:30pm on Friday, July 25.

Tethered Hot Air Balloon Flights - Big Sky Balloon Rally

This weekend, the morning skies above Billings will be frequently speckled with colorful hot air balloons, as the Big Sky Balloon Rally continues to bring pilots to Amend Park to showcase their creative vessels. Among the flock of balloons is a certain buccaneer by the name of “Pirate Jack,” a large balloon made to look just like a skull-and-crossbones captain on the high seas. “Pirate Jack” is making his second appearance at the rally, and now you’ll get a chance to take a ride with him and his crew. Every morning, weather-permitting and for a small cash-only fee, the crew will be giving tethered flights from Amend Park, taking passengers around 100 feet above the lawn to get a taste of hot air balloon flight. They’ll keep doing this until fuel runs out or if the weather changes, so try to get there early (say, around 6am) to have your best shot at getting onboard.

“Hiking Hounds” Volunteer Program

Regularly, dozens of dogs await forever homes in animal shelters across the country. Montana is no exception. While volunteers and staff often do everything they can to make those dogs’ lives more fulfilling while they await their turn, many often return to their kennels each night, and many for long periods of time. In Billings, though, they are getting a neat chance to stretch their legs. At 8am on Sunday, July 27, you can get the opportunity to take shelter dogs out for a day-hike with Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter’s “Hiking Hounds” Volunteer Program. Organizers encourage you to meet up at YVAS (1735 Monad Rd.) first. Then, you’ll make your way to Two Moon Park, where you’ll team up with a pooch and take them on a much-needed jaunt with some even more-needed companionship. Who knows? Maybe you’ll find the next member of your family in the process.