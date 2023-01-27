Out and About: Edgar Bar serves many from near and far

EDGAR — The Edgar Bar has a reputation that extends far beyond the small Montana town it's located in.

Thirty-six miles from Billings, the rural bar sits at 105 Elwell St. in the town of Edgar, but an address isn't necessary to find this place.

“It’s kind of a landmark out this way,” said Megan Feldkamp, co-owner of the bar and restaurant.

The bar was established in the 1940s and has seen a few owners in its time. Larry Falls Down is a regular at the popular location and can remember at least a few owners.

“Its changed hands at least six, seven, five times over the years, and I got to be friends with every one of them,” Falls down said.

In the summer months, he plays with his band, Crow Country, at Edgar Bar on their outdoor stage. But Falls Down often makes the 36-mile round-trip journey from Pryor just to enjoy a meal at one of his favorite spots. It's a trip he has been making for nearly as long as he can remember.

"Oh, I came here when I was 10 years old," he said. "The owners and the staff is so friendly and nice, you just feel at home."

Falls Down isn't the only one who travels miles to the hidden gem. On their busiest nights the bar serves over 180 people. That's more than the entire population of the town it is located in.

"We are always surprised when people tell us the drive they made, but we always say no drive is too far to get to Edgar Bar,” Feldkamp said. "We have been super busy, and I think we just credit a lot of that to our, we have such a great community around us.”