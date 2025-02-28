Out and About: Country music comes to Downtown Billings this weekend

Trailblazing Women of Country

Whether you are working from “9 to 5” or “Walking After Midnight,” the Alberta Bair Theater will be hosting a tribute to the Trailblazing Women of Country at 7:30pm on Friday, Feb. 28. The performance is set to bring together several soloists, all performing the iconic hits of Dolly Parton, Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn. GRAMMY nominated Rissi Palmer and Kristina Train of Nashville are set to take the stage, along with Train’s all-female band. Tickets range from $48, $38 and $28 (for students.)

Prairie Sisters Vintage Market

On Saturday, March 1, the Eagle Seeker Community Center is opening its auditorium doors to the Prairie Sisters Vintage Market. The market brings together the best vintage and handmade vendors from the Billings area with an expansive list of goods for shoppers to peruse from. Plus, it’s a juried show. This means that vendors have to apply to be a part of the market and only the ones that fit the high quality standards set forth by organizers get a spot. Doors open at 10am and it costs $5 at the door.

“May We All”

Welcome to “the town that sings,” where someone can find their future but must first remember where they came from. This is the setting for this country music musical, which is coming to the stage of the Billings Studio Theatre in March. This is opening weekend, with the first curtains going up at 7:30pm on Friday, Feb. 28 and Saturday, March 1. You can also catch the show at 2pm on Sunday, March 2. The story focuses on Jenna Coates, a local girl who decides to leave her home of Harmony, Tennessee to try and live her dream as a Nashville country star, only it doesn’t go according to plan. When she returns to her hometown, Harmony is not as harmonious as it used to be, also. The show features all sorts of country hits, from Dolly Parton and Florida Georgia Line (hence the title) to Brooks and Dunn, Tim McGraw and Johnny Cash. Tickets run $22 to $24.

