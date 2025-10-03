Out & About: Montana Moth Project, Fire Department Open House, Medieval Fantasy Faire

The Montana Moth Project

Being the producer of Montana This Morning, my “morning” starts at 11pm. When I step outside for the first time to make my way to Q2, the streetlights are still on, as well as my porch light, flocked by small wings, dancing in and out of the glow. Moths are a common nightly sight in Montana and beyond, taking flight more prominently after the sun goes down (although not exclusively, for some cases). However, for many of us, the conversation ends with, if you are like me, “Why is this moth in my closet/house?” Moth species are often thought of as a fascinating, although overlooked insect, and, like many insects, some folks don’t go any farther to learn more about the winged creatures. That’s where the Montana Moth Project comes in, and on a grand scale. Marian Lyman, a local entomologist and a member of the ZooMontana Board of Directors, has made moths a focus of an extensive study reaching across the state. From 2pm to 3pm on Friday, October 3rd in the zoo’s Community Room, Lyman is bringing her studies to ZooMontana, firsthand, where you’ll get a chance to learn more about the initiative, as well as how moth diversity plays a vital role in our state’s ecosystem. This is the second installment in ZooMontana’s Conservation Speaker Series, aiming to inspire those who attend to look at moths differently. The price to get in comes in the form of a discounted admission rate. Just ask the front desk when you get there. You can also browse the Montana Moth Project’s research here.

Billings Fire Department Open House

The Billings Fire Department is a busy force, but you will have a chance to catch up with them this Saturday. From 10am to 2pm on October 4th, you can make your way to Fire State 1 (2305 8th Ave N.) for a chance to see what they do, behind the scenes, and in an interactive way. You’ll be able to explore the station, talking and meeting with local firefighters, all while getting an up-close look at the inner workings of the department. You can get inside a fire truck, take a look at all of their equipment, and ask questions while learning about fire safety. The crew is also hosting a distracted driving course, along with hands-on fire hose demonstrations.

2025 All Hallows Medieval Fantasy Faire

From the halls of lords to the high-flying feats of both falconry and Alternacirque, Billings’ North Park is about to once again transform into the times of medieval peasantry, knightdom, and all things madrigal. The Montana Renaissance Festival is once again bringing the All Hallows Medieval Fantasy Faire to Billings in both fanfare and fundraiser, as it is also raising money to support future North Park revitalization. Organizers say there will be seven different, immersive stages of entertainment to take in, from tavern tunes and storytelling songs to the comedy of the Clergy of Errors and ventriloquism. There will also be the return of jousting to the event, with the Order of Epona taking the spotlight. If you are fans of birds of prey, falconry experts are also set to take the stage (and the sky). More than 70 vendors and artisans will be present, to boot. The All Hallows Medieval Fantasy Fair will start at 10am both Saturday and Sunday, ending at 6pm on Saturday and 4pm on Sunday.

