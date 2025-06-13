JOLIET — In a fun twist on a familiar legend, residents of Joliet were recently greeted by a sight that is rarely seen in their quiet streets, Bigfoot.

But rather than a towering, elusive creature, it was a new restaurant, Bigfoot Burger, that has already become a local favorite.

Watch the video below to check out the smash burgers and milkshakes:

Bigfoot Burger: A mythical culinary stop opens in Joliet

The restaurant, located at 203 Front St. along Highway 212, is quickly establishing itself as a popular roadside stop for both locals and travelers alike in the short time it has been open.

"It brings people together," said Mandy Kay while eating her burger. “These smaller businesses are huge in just keeping the community a tight-knit group and supportive of each other.”

MTN News

Kay owns and operates Peaks to Prairie Animal Care, a mobile vet clinic that travels to rural towns that don't have other options for pets. Every Thursday, her team is in Joliet, and they've been eagerly watching as the burger place came to be.

"It's been really cool just to see the support it's gotten here," Kay said. "This huckleberry fudge shake is delicious. And the burgers are good."

MTN News

The walk-up or drive-through restaurant offers smash burgers, fries, tater tots, chicken nuggets and chicken sandwiches and milkshakes.

"We got quite excited, because our two kids love going out for burgers and chicken nuggets and french fries," said Kaleb Price. "There's more options, but I just like that it feels more like a community, and you walk up to it, you get your burger, you say 'hi' to the people."

MTN News

Price is a teacher at Joliet Public School and said he frequents the coffee shop, owned by the same family who opened Bigfoot Burger, located nearby. Price has been excited to try the new restaurant as he has also watched the construction.

"It's on the main street, and nothing really goes up without noticing," Price said. "I like the patty size. It's thin, but it's bigger."

MTN News

Those hamburger patties are made from beef sourced from Emmett's Meats in Columbus, where the owner of Bigfoot Burger, Robin Bruycker, lives.

MTN News

Bruycker runs the restaurant with her husband, two sons and manager Anita Romero.

"We are excited to serve Joliet and the surrounding areas, and we're excited to make everybody a good burger and a good shake," Romero said. "We have had so many people so grateful for something new, and fun and a drive-thru."

MTN News

While the food got great reviews from customers, the name of the restaurant remains almost as mysterious as the creature it is named after. When Bruycker was asked how they came up with the catchy name, she laughed and admitted she wasn't sure.

"We're not even into Bigfoot that much, but then as we got into it, it's popular out there," Bruycker said. "Small towns don't have anything like this out here, and they are so excited we're here."

Bigfoot Burger is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is closed Sunday and Monday.