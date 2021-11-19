"One Class at a Time" honors Lewis & Clark Middle School teacher

BILLINGS — Q2, the Billings Education Foundation, and City Brew have teamed up to share with you just how much teachers are appreciated with “One Class at a Time.”

This assignment is all about recognizing teachers who go above and beyond to help students in a time of tight budgets and COVID-19 has added extra challenges for our teachers.

Our first stop took us to Lewis & Clark Middle School here in Billings where we surprised Leslie Schaff, a 7th-grade science teacher.

The surprise?

A $500 grant from the Billings Education Foundation to spend on whatever she needs to keep her classroom competitive, and a $150 gift card from City Brew.

“So my students and I were talking about just all the things that happen with life science and cellular respiration and photosynthesis,” said Miss Schaff. “We were saying that we would love to be able to have the opportunity to grow plants in our room. Students started to vet ideas and we found a location and we just want to make it something where students can study plants and ethnobotany. So, understanding the relationship with plants in Montana, they wanted to grow them here so they can also study them under the microscope and the impact those plants have on the human body.”

If you would like to nominate a teacher, go to KTVQ.com and click on the "One Class at a Time" tab at the top right of the page. We just may pay a visit to your school soon.

