'One Class at a Time' wraps up the school year with a visit to Riverside Middle School

BILLINGS - Q2, Billings Education Foundation and City Brew Coffee have teamed up for “One Class at a Time.” It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

For our final teacher this school year, we pay a visit to Riverside Middle School to honor Shanna Nason, a math teacher who has painstakingly developed math programs to help address learning deficits giving students a much better chance to succeed in this area.

“Math was a struggle for me as a student and the students I have are traditional strugglers," Nason said. "And so I try to find real common approaches to it. We do a lot of games. We do a lot of journaling. We do a lot of practicing. So I try to approach it as I would have liked to have been taught.”

For being an outstanding teacher with a passion for her students, Mrs. Nason was presented with a $500 grant from the Billings Education Foundation and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

And congratulations again to all teachers we celebrated this school year. If you would like to see all those honored, click here.

Billings Education Foundation, City Brew Coffee and Q2 look forward to celebrating more teachers in the upcoming school year.