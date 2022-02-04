'One Class at a Time' visits Billings Central Catholic High School to honor their film teacher

It's called “One Class at a Time”- a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

This week, we drop by Billings Central Catholic High School to honor Shane Fairbanks, an outstanding film teacher who is loved by his students and their parents. Under his guidance, his 8th grade students are preparing to produce the film 'The Raven' by Edgar Allan Poe. They'll also help write parts of the script, compose and perform the music used in the film, and even create their own characters. In part, Mr. Fairbanks will be self-funding the film which he intends to show at local theaters which require rental fees. The money from the “One Class at a Time” program will help go toward that funding.

“We have about twenty kids right now that are part of the primary crew and then we wrote the film and will be filming it March," said Mr. Fairbanks.

"And then these lovely people over here are going to be extras in the film as well. It’s a rom-com, but has a little twist. It will be a fun one to make.”

For his enthusiasm, eagerness, and professionalism, Mr. Fairbanks was presented with a $500 check from KTVQ and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

If you would like to nominate a teacher, click here. A visit to your school could be next.