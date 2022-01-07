'One Class at a Time' swings by Broadwater Elementary

Q2, Billings Education Foundation and City Brew Coffee have teamed up for “One Class at a Time.” It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

This week, we make a stop at Broadwater Elementary to reward a much-loved teacher who is unbelievably attentive to each of her students. Meet Ms. Crasco, a positive and encouraging educator who tries hard to make sure her students have a good day, every day, at school. They specifically love the fact that she teaches them about Native American history and about the different tribes and locations of the reservations in Montana.

“I actually taught at an immersion school for a year," said Ms. Crasco.

"And that's just basically, while they're getting an education, they are implementing a language. So I like to do that in the class as well. It is very near and dear to my heart to make sure kids understand where we all come from because we are all different and we are beautiful people and we need to celebrate that.”

It was a strange year in 2021, but Ms. Crasco helped navigate her students through the difficulties with a positive, patient attitude especially at times when children were struggling the most. In honor of that, Ms. Crasco was presented with a $500 grant from the Billings Education Foundation and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations to a truly special women.

If you would like to nominate a teacher, click here. A visit to your school could be just around the corner.