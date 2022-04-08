'One Class at a Time' surprises kindergarten teacher at Ponderosa Elementary

Q2, Billings Education Foundation and City Brew Coffee have teamed up for “One Class at a Time.” It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

This week, we stop by Ponderosa Elementary to honor Jennifer Kirkpatrick, a first year teacher originally assigned to teach first grade at Orchard Elementary, but was switched to Ponderosa Elementary just two days before school started. She was also asked to change grade levels and teach kindergarten instead. With only a weekend to prepare, she took on the challenge without complaint, dipping into her own pocket to get her new classroom properly ready for her students making sure it was safe, welcoming, and nurturing for them.

“I hope that they can continue to grow into the good little humans that they are," said Ms. Kirkpatrick.

"I mean obviously writing their numbers and being able to read is one thing but if they can learn to just be a good friend, that’s my ultimate goal.”

For her unshakeable spirit and "can do" attitude, Miss Kirkpatrick was presented with a $500 grant from the Billings Education Foundation and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

If you would like to make a nomination, click here. We could be surprising a teacher at your school next.