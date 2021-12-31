'One Class at a Time' surprises Castle Rock Middle School teacher

Q2, Billings Education Foundation and City Brew Coffee have teamed up for “One Class at a Time.” It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

This week, we swing by Castle Rock Middle School to pay a surprise visit to Randy Chase, an amazing teacher with over 25 years experience. He prides himself on being able to really engage his students, making them think outside the box, and is always looking for new ways to keep them excited about learning.

“I really hope you know, we learn to persevere when we run into some problems and the robotics help because it doesn’t work all the time," said Mr. Chase.

"Something falls off, the code is broken. So, to be able to problem solve, to be able to think through problems and solve things so that, as they move forward and take over the leadership of different places whether it’s a company or a government position or whatever it is that they choose, that they know how to stick with things and get through.”

It was evident during our visit that Mr. Chase truly cares about his students success and, in honor of that, he was presented with a $500 grant from the Billings Education Foundation and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations to a true class act.

If you would like to nominate a teacher, click here. A visit to your school could be just around the corner.