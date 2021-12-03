'One Class at a Time' surprises a much-deserving teacher at Bitterroot Elementary

BILLINGS — Q2, Billings Education Foundation and City Brew Coffee have teamed up for “One Class at a Time.” It's a program recognizing teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

This week, we head to Bitterroot Elementary to honor Janell Principe, a special education teacher with a heart of gold and one who truly loves her students. She’s been teaching special education for over 20 years dedicating a lot of her own money and personal time to make sure her students have the tools they need to learn in her class.

“I love my kids so much,” said Mrs. Principe while fighting back tears. “I just wish I could help every one of them. This is so exciting. To see the growth in my kids. I'm excited to spend the money on them. I can't wait. I have so many ideas and so many things. Cocoa for all! I'm just excited. I'm really excited.”

For her outstanding dedication to her students, Mrs. Principe received a $500 grant from the Billings Education Foundation and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee.

If you would like to nominate a teacher, click here. We just may pay a visit to your school soon.