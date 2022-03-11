'One Class at a Time' recognizes Burlington Elementary School teacher

Q2, Billings Education Foundation and City Brew Coffee have teamed up for “One Class at a Time.” It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

This week, we stop by Burlington Elementary School to honor Sara Quesenberry, a teacher passionate about helping her students spread positivity and kindness in the classroom, the school, and in the community. She's the driving force behind a special project called the "Kindness Squad."

“Every Tuesday is Kindness Squad Day," said Mrs. Quesenberry.

"We start the day and one of the fourth or fifth graders reads off a Kindness Challenge. I think last week was 'write a note to a neighbor and leave it on their doorstep'. Or, you know when it was snowy, shovel your neighbor’s driveway or hold the door open. So, that’s the Kindness Squad.”

For her positivity that ripples beyond the walls of Burlington Elementary School, Mrs. Quesenberry was presented with a $500 grant from the Billings Education Foundation and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

If you would like to nominate a teacher, click here. We could be surprising a deserving teacher at your school next.