'One Class at a Time' recognizes a very special teacher at Sandstone Elementary

Q2, Billings Education Foundation and City Brew Coffee have teamed up for “One Class at a Time.” It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

This week, we stop by Sandstone Elementary to honor a very special teacher whose heart is as big as the city we live in. This is Emily Teeling, a kindergarten teacher who lives by a personal motto: "You can do anything you put your mind to, don't ever give up hope." She is so committed to her students that she drove to their homes to drop off iPads, books, and lesson plans during COVID so they wouldn't fall behind. The second you meet Miss Teeling, you immediately see the love she has for these kids.

“The biggest thing for me as an educator is that they are capable of so many things," said Miss Teeling.

"The biggest thing that I want them to learn is that they are loved while they are in my classroom and that I am so proud of them. They can do anything that they put their minds to. Just as long as I keep that message and then hold on to their love of learning and just keep that going forward.”

For the love, kindness, and hope she showers down upon her students in and out of the classroom, Miss Teeling was presented with a $500 grant from the Billings Education Foundation and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

If you would like to nominate a teacher, click here. We could make a stop at your school next.