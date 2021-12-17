'One Class at a Time' pays a visit to the Billings Career Center

Q2, Billings Education Foundation and City Brew Coffee have teamed up for “One Class at a Time.” It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

This week, we stopped by the Billings Career Center to honor Dave Jones, a teacher who has built, from the ground up, the first dual credit U.S. History Class in School District 2 going from just 13 students to near 60 in just a few years. He has an engaging style that resonates with his students, incorporating music, movie quotes and relatable current events that make his classes super fun.

"The best line in the movie is 'What we do in life echoes in eternity' and I think that is a very telling quote, historically speaking," said Mr. Jones.

"Because history is so much the study of human beings and individuals and their impact on history. So being in a classroom right, there's no telling what one individual could leave this classroom and do. It's always good to think about our place in history and what we're capable of."

For his diligence, professionalism and knowledge, Mr. Jones was presented with a $500 grant from the Billings Education Foundation and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. We have since learned that he plans to use the grant to take his American History classes on a field trip to the Little Bighorn Battlefield this spring. Way to go, Dave!

