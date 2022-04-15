'One Class at a Time' pays a visit to Senior High School

Q2, Billings Education Foundation and City Brew Coffee have teamed up for “One Class at a Time.” It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

This week, we pay a visit to Senior High School to honor Jenny Fleek-Airne, a senior English and AP Lit teacher who also runs the student council. While there are many activities she's headed up like Keep Senior Beautiful, Pizza with the Principal, Socktober, and the change drive that goes to help students in need, there is one initiative that is near and dear to her heart.

“The food pantry is a labor of love here at Senior High," said Mrs. Fleek-Airne.

"Student council does food drives to help stock the pantry. Student council works tirelessly to keep it organized. My motto is, it needs to look like the grocery store. We try to remove all kinds of stigma that might be attached if you need a little something from the pantry. We don't want anybody to feel embarrassed or ever ashamed.”

For her dedication to students in and out of the classroom, Mrs. Fleek-Airne was presented with a $500 grant from the Billings Education Foundation and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

