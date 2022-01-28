'One Class at a Time' makes a surprise visit to Washington Elementary

Q2, Billings Education Foundation, and City Brew Coffee have teamed up for “One Class at a Time.” It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

This week, we paid a visit to Washington Elementary to surprise Taylor Green, a 5th-grade teacher committed to ensuring that her students stay engaged in learning to get the best education they can while in her class. So much so that she dips into her own pocket to spend money on books and other supplemental materials to make sure her students continue to learn at a high level. Mrs. Green even has a weekly Costco order delivered to fill her treat box so no student is learning on an empty stomach.

"I hope that they can take like a sense of knowing that they can accomplish anything that they put their minds to," Green said. "We’ve worked a lot on goal setting and things like that. Just working really hard so they can accomplish anything. And I hope they take that with them through the rest of their schooling."

For the kindness, respect, and love she shows toward her students, Mrs. Green was presented with a $500 grant from the Billings Education Foundation and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

If you would like to nominate a teacher, click here. A visit to your school could be next.