'One Class at a Time' makes a stop at Will James Middle School

Q2, Billings Education Foundation and City Brew Coffee have teamed up for “One Class at a Time.” It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

This week, we pay a visit to Will James Middle School to honor Jessica Heier, a very popular teacher who makes learning fun in a unique way... through baking. You can always smell the sweet aroma of freshly baked muffins when you walk into her classroom. This grant will help fund the baking supplies for her students.

“Oh my gosh! I’m going to replenish my pantry," said Mrs. Heier.

"I might get a new microwave because those are ancient. Ha! And lots of supplies are needed so I will do some inventory and find out what’s going to take priority, but for sure it’s going to be a nice relief to have some things taken care of.”

For the love and dedication she shows to her students, Mrs. Heier was presented with a $500 grant from the Billings Education Foundation and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

If you would like to nominate a teacher, click here. A visit to your school could be next.