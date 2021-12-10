'One Class at a Time' makes a stop at Ben Steele Middle School

Q2, Billings Education Foundation and City Brew Coffee have teamed up for “One Class at a Time.” It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

This week, we pay a visit to Ben Steele Middle School to honor Mitchell Harmon, a chorus and general music teacher who excels in giving his students a voice, helping them grow and to be confident. From planning flash mobs, to going on student trips, to making class fun and exciting, he is truly a special gift to his students. And, judging by our visit, they absolutely love him.

"Music is a life-long activity so having them continue on and pursue something they can do for the rest of their lives is really rewarding to see," said Mr. Harmon.

"Going to concerts at West High School and seeing like, I think the last one I went to I had 68 former students up there. I’m just like a proud dad in the back the whole time. It’s really cool to see them continue to move on and excel and to grow. And again, it’s something they can take on for the rest of their lives which is really cool.”

For his total dedication to his students and his passion to leave a lasting, positive impact on them, Mr. Harmon was presented with a $500 grant from the Billings Education Foundation and a $150 gift card from City Brew. Congratulations!

If you would like to nominate a teacher, click here. We just may pay a visit to your school soon.