'One Class at a Time" honors teacher at Elder Grove School

Q2, Billings Education Foundation and City Brew Coffee have teamed up for “One Class at a Time.” It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

This week, we stop by Elder Grove School to honor Chris Leintz, a special 3rd grade teacher who not only supports his students in the classroom but also outside the classroom by cheering them on at their sporting events on nights and even on weekends. He firmly believes in relationship building as it helps strengthen the student body leading kids to develop "can do" attitudes.

"These kids, we have a lot of fun in my classroom, but we have to work hard first in order to play hard," said Mr. Leintz.

"So I feel like all of my third graders who are going to fourth, they'll be ready and hopefully they will have the confidence to do well in fourth grade and the other grades to come."

For being an excellent example of what a great teacher is in every single area, Mr. Leintz was presented with a $500 grant from the Billings Education Foundation and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

If you would like to make a nomination, click here. We could be honoring a teacher at your school soon.