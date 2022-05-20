'One Class at a Time' honors teacher at Bench Elementary

Q2, Billings Education Foundation and City Brew Coffee have teamed up for “One Class at a Time.” It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

This week, we honor Bench Elementary's Amanda Maddox, a 3rd grade teacher who has been a ray of sunshine for students who need special help in their educational journey whether it be due to abuse or neglect.

For her dedicated advocacy to help students with the greatest needs, Mrs. Maddox was presented with a $500 grant from the Billings Education Foundation and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

If you would like to make a nomination, click here. We could surprise a deserving teacher at your school next.