'One Class at a Time' honors a Lewis & Clark Middle School science teacher

Q2, Billings Education Foundation and City Brew Coffee have teamed up for “One Class at a Time.” It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

This week, we return to Lewis & Clark Middle School to honor science teacher Amy Leffler who exemplifies the school motto: Every child. Every chance. Every day. The expectations she holds for herself and her students are high because she knows with diligence and determination they will succeed. Just spend a few minutes with her and you'll quickly realize her strong passion for science.

“My favorite part about teaching eighth grade science is watching the kids make career connections for their future," said Mrs. Leffler.

"Science has to do with all of the things they are going to do in the future. I tell them all the time that the jobs they’re going to do, don’t probably exist today. They’re changing all the time.”

For the love and commitment she shows to every student before, during, and after school, Mrs. Leffler was presented with a $500 grant from the Billings Education Foundation and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

If you would like to nominate a teacher, click here. A visit to your school could be next.