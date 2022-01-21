'One Class at a Time' honors a German language teacher at Billings West High School

Q2, Billings Education Foundation and City Brew Coffee have teamed up for “One Class at a Time.” It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

This week, we stop by Billings West High School to honor Natasha Campbell, a German language teacher who has been sharing her joy of teaching for over two decades. Originally from Russia, Frau Campbell moved to the US in the 90s and started teaching German at West High in 1998 where the program has flourished. Her classroom is richly decorated with a love of the German language, history and culture and the energy and joy she brings to her students is infectious.

“We just want to be sure that everyone can speak, understand and be fluent in German and we all have a high level of proficiency, of course. Full understanding," said Mrs. Campbell.

"And, of course, we are excited to have the best students right here in Billings.”

Natasha makes sure every student in her classes stays engaged and her German 1 students can speak and understand a considerable amount of German after just a few months. For her amazing dedication to West High, Mrs. Campbell was presented with a $500 grant from the Billings Education Foundation and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

If you would like to nominate a teacher, click here. A visit to your school could be next.