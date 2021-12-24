'One Class at a Time' honors 2 teachers at Skyview High

Q2, Billings Education Foundation and City Brew Coffee have teamed up for “One Class at a Time.” It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

This week, we travel to Skyview High School to honor two teachers who have put their heart and soul into the Delta Program that works with students with emotional and behavioral issues. Rose Mashek and Kristen Merchant share a combined classroom that provides a safe haven for these kids. Whether it be a therapeutic ear or a even a simple snack, their compassion for their students radiates through the halls of Skyview and beyond.

“It’s never the same. It’s never the same," said Mrs. Merchant.

"It’s never dull or boring. We have our whole team. We have our social workers, our paras which we couldn't any of this without any of them. So, it’s really a whole team of us that wrap them up and basically just follow them everywhere.”

For their caring demeanor and willingsness to go the extra mile for thier students, Mrs. Mashek and Mrs. Merchant were presented with a $500 grant from the Billings Education Foundation and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations to these truly special women.

