'One Class at a Time' honors 2 Highland Elementary teachers

Q2, Billings Education Foundation and City Brew have teamed up for “One Class at a Time”, a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

This week we spotlight two Billings teachers - Becky Avery, a kindergarten teacher at Highland Elementary School and her teaching partner Teresa Logan. Both are always looking for innovative ways to enrich their classroom. With tight budgets, they sometimes must reach into their own pockets to buy the necessary resources to create hands-on experiences for kindergarteners who are coming in with little to no preschool experience.

"Lots of hands-on stuff. We need to make up some track from last year. So we need to build our stamina with writing and things like that," Logan said.

"It's different. We can't do as much small group stuff. We have to make sure they're spaced out. We find ways to do it but we have to make more accommodations to make sure everybody's safe," added Avery.



For their selfless, outstanding work, Miss Avery and Miss Logan were presented with a $500 grant from the Billings Education Foundation, to help purchase necessary resources for their classroom, plus a $150 gift card from City Brew. Congratulations!

If you would like to nominate a teacher, click here. We just may pay a visit to your school soon.