'One Class at a Time' helps Bitterroot and Beartooth Elementary teacher make sweet music

Q2, Billings Education Foundation and City Brew Coffee have teamed up for “One Class at a Time.” It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

This week, we surprise Elisa Olson, a music teacher at both Bitterroot and Beartooth Elementary Schools. When you walk into her classroom, you immediately sense the passion she has for music and her desire to instill that passion in her students. Mrs. Olson was a leading force to get the students playing ukuleles in the Billings Schools.

“As elementary music teachers, we have decided that in fourth grade we focus on recorders which are woodwind instruments, " said Mrs. Olson.

"In fifth grade we want them to be able to accompany their voices with chords and to play a melody with a string instrument and ukuleles are just really accessible.”

For the infectious enthusiasm she has for music and her desire to share that with her students, Mrs. Olson was presented with a $500 grant from the Billings Education Foundation and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

If you would like to nominate a teacher, click here. We just may pay a visit to your school soon.