Independent living teacher at Newman Elementary recognized by 'One Class at a Time'

Q2, Billings Education Foundation and City Brew Coffee have teamed up for “One Class at a Time.” It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

This week, we pay a visit to Newman Elementary to honor Jessi Zuroff, an Independent living teacher who oversees a classroom of 11 special needs students who face many challenges. She works hard to make sure her students are receiving the proper attention they need to grow and thrive in our community. In a word, Ms. Zuroff is "amazing".

For her outstanding efforts in the classroom, Ms. Zuroff was presented with a $500 grant from the Billings Education Foundation and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee.

Congratulations!

If you would like to make a nomination, click here. We could be honoring a teacher at your school next.