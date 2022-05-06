A 2nd grade teacher with a special gift at Arrowhead Elementary is given a special gift from 'One Class at a Time'

Q2, Billings Education Foundation and City Brew Coffee have teamed up for “One Class at a Time.” It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

This week, we stop by Arrowhead Elementary to surprise Michelle Blakely, a 2nd grade teacher with a special gift to energize her students not only as an amazing academic teacher, but with special projects as well. She created a special poetry lesson that ran for weeks so her students could learn about amazing poetry and go on to write their own. The final project was having her children present and perform their poetry in front of the class and parents.

"I want to be there to serve the individual needs of the students," said Mrs. Blakely.

"Sometimes that's pulling kids out of their shell to help them bloom and blossom and say 'Hey, I can do this'. And sometimes that's proving to a child who is really, really bright that it's okay to struggle and not get the answers every time. So, I think my teaching philosophy could be summed up just knowing that every child has unique and special needs and we, as teachers, are skilled and have the knowledge to go in and figure out what is it that this specific child needs and how can I help them reach their fullest potential."

For making such a wonderful and long-lasting impact on her students, Mrs. Blakely presented with a $500 grant from the Billings Education Foundation and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

If you would like to make a nomination, click here. We could surprise a deserving teacher at your school next.