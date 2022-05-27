2nd grade teacher at Orchard Elementary recognized by 'One Class at a Time'

Q2, Billings Education Foundation and City Brew Coffee have teamed up for “One Class at a Time.” It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

This week, we pay a visit to Orchard Elementary to recognize Jolene Sarsfield, a 2nd grade teacher who uses imaginative methods such as art projects and creative paper activities to make learning fun. In fact, she does it in such a way that her students don’t even realize that they are learning.

"Around Halloween, when kids are off the wall anyway, we turn our classroom into Candyland and review all of the skills that we’ve learned for the first part of the school year," said Mrs. Sarsfield.

"When we did a unit on friendship, we transformed our classroom into a bakery to go with a story called 'The Jelly Donut Difference'. And then dinosaurs. Kids are falling off the ceiling at the end of the year, so we end our year with dinosaurs and review skills through that classroom transformation."

For her creativity, compassion, and caring, Mrs. Sarsfield was presented with a $500 grant from the Billings Education Foundation and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

If you would like to make a nomination, click here. We could honor a deserving teacher at your school next.