Fourth winner announced in Q2 Holiday Giveaway

BILLINGS - The fourth winner of the Q2 Holiday Giveaway was announced Thursday on Montana This Morning.

Q2’s Dianne Parker surprised Shepherd resident Tina Miller with a $1,000 gift card.

The Q2 Holiday Giveaway is a partnership with First Federal Bank and Trust.

One more drawing is scheduled on Friday, and today is the last chance to register to win. The final winner will be announced Friday on Montana This Morning.

All viewers need to do for a chance to win is download the free Q2 streaming app through Roku, AppleTV, Android TV, and FireTV and follow the instructions to enter, or simply scan the QR code with your phone.

Click here to learn how to download the streaming app.

