The fifth and final winner of the Q2 Holiday Giveaway was announced on Montana This Morning.

Q2’s Dianne Parker surprised Billings resident Darla Williams with a $1,000 gift card. The Q2 Holiday Giveaway is a partnership with First Federal Bank and Trust.

If you’d like to download the free Q2 streaming app through Roku, AppleTV, Android TV, and FireTV, follow the instructions or simply scan the QR code with your phone.

Click here to learn how to download the streaming app.