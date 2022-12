Experience the magic, joy and beauty of the season for you and your family.

ZooMontana is filled with millions of lights, large-scale displays, sleigh rides and don't forget your picture with Santa Claus.

You might even want to sweeten things up by renting a S'more tent.

Holiday Nights now open until December, 31st

To avoid lines purchase tickets online: Holiday-Nights.com

For private events or any other questions call: 406.969.1034