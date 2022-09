A touch of Tinsel Town is heading to the Magic City.

September 16th, 17th and 18th are action packed days including the debut of "Murder at Yellowstone City" featuring Richard Dreyfuss opening night.

MINT will also offer a variety of documentaries, Q&A sessions with filmmakers and other movie magic activities.

Purchase tickets at MINT office or online:

119 N 29th Street

MintFilmFestival.org

