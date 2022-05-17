Watch
CommunityThe Big Sky Blend

Actions

VIT-IV Help keep your hair out of intensive care

Videos
VIT-IV Keep your hair out of intensive care
Posted at 11:24 AM, May 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-17 13:24:32-04

Help keep your hair out of intensive care with VIT-IV. This product, made with natural ingredients, is designed for all hair types. Co-founder Patty Goudie herself used VIT-IV to help with her hair loss.
This feather-weight, topical super-food formula acts as a magic magnet to fill hair gaps with the moisture it needs. VIT-IV offers all the right nutrients in just the right sequence at a price you can’t refuse.

VIT-IV is a paid The Big Sky Blend segment

VIT-IV
For more information call 305.929.8911
Learn more online ShopVitIV.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119