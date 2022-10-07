Violinist Chee-Yun is gearing up to add some "Fire & Ice" in Billings

Billings Symphony welcomes Chee-Yun to the stage at Alberta Bair Theater for "Fire & Ice" Sibelius Violin Concerto.

Chee-Yun has traveled the globe entertaining audiences since the age of 8 with the first performance in her home town of Seoul, Korea.

Chee-Yun plays a violin that is over 300 years old - with a story that puts a lot of meaning and love into her music.

When Chee-Yun is not busy performing, she dedicates her time helping younger musicians offering "Master Classes."

MSU Billings will host one of her master classes on October, 13th at Cisel Hall starting at 4 PM. This is free and open to the public.

"Fire & Ice" - Alberta Bair Theater Saturday, Oct. 15th at 7:30 PM

Tickets - BillingsSymphony.org

Call - 406.252.3610

Ticket and season subscriptions are now available