Watch Now
CommunityThe Big Sky Blend

Actions

Upscale comfort food makes Sophie's Kitchen a unique dining experience

Posted at 2:08 PM, Sep 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-19 16:08:45-04

Calling all Foodies.

Whether it's breakfast, brunch or lunch make Sophie's Kitchen a restaurant to put on your "must try" food list.

Sophie's menu serves a fan favorite called the "West Coast." This egg sandwich offers a unique twist by adding a touch of dill and salmon.

And, if you want to try the featured coffee cake of the day - set your alarms - you'll need to rise and shine early to grab a bite.

Location: Shiloh Commons
Open: Monday - Friday 8 AM to 3 PM
Saturday & Sunday 8 AM to 2 PM
Follow on Facebook for daily specials
Online: SophiesKitchenBillings.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Local News

Get your FREE Q2 Streaming App