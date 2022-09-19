Upscale comfort food makes Sophie's Kitchen a unique dining experience

Calling all Foodies.

Whether it's breakfast, brunch or lunch make Sophie's Kitchen a restaurant to put on your "must try" food list.

Sophie's menu serves a fan favorite called the "West Coast." This egg sandwich offers a unique twist by adding a touch of dill and salmon.

And, if you want to try the featured coffee cake of the day - set your alarms - you'll need to rise and shine early to grab a bite.

Location: Shiloh Commons

Open: Monday - Friday 8 AM to 3 PM

Saturday & Sunday 8 AM to 2 PM

Follow on Facebook for daily specials

Online: SophiesKitchenBillings.com

