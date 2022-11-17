Up on your tippy toes for "The Nutcracker Ballet"

"The Nutcracker," a must see this time of year, dances its way back to Billings featuring the San Diego Ballet Company and Billings Symphony.

Watch sugarplum fairies, mice and snowflakes dance across the stage during Clara's magical journey with her treasured Nutcracker.

Invite family and friends to this beautiful, graceful and festive performance sure to add some joy to your holiday season.

"The Nutcracker Ballet"

Alberta Bair Theater:

Saturday, Nov. 26 (2PM & 7PM) & Sunday, Nov. 27 (2PM)

Tickets - BillingsSymphony.org/shows

Call - 406.256.6052