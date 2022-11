Help your community and join Billings Food Bank, Q2, MasterLube, Denny Menholt Chevrolet and TDS Fiber for Turkey Tuesday on November 15th.

Visit any of these locations with your donations of turkeys, non-perishable foods, toys or money.

(Please make checks to "Scripps Howard Foundation")

Q2 Studios - 3203 3rd Ave North 6am - 6pm

MasterLube - Westend 2424 King Ave West 7am - 6pm

MasterLube - Heights 1331 Main St. 7am - 6pm