"The Spirit Awakens" at the Billings Symphony

On Saturday, February Feb. 11th, world-renowned pianist Wei Luo joins the Billings Symphony for “The Spirit Awakens.”

Luo has been tickling the ivories since the age of 11 and hasn’t stopped sharing her talent and enthusiasm about the arts to audiences across the globe.

Also note, on February 10th at MSU Billings, Wei Luo is offering a free preview recital starting at 4 pm. This is open to the public at Cisel Hall.

“The Spirit Awakens” Tickets - BillingsSymphony.org

Location & Time - Alberta Bair Theater 7:30 PM

Call - 406.256.6052

Ticket and season subscriptions are now available.