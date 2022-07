The Marble Table serves elegant comfort food in a casual, fine dining atmosphere with ingredients prepared from scratch.

The Marble Table menu offers a mix of meals including halibut, fried chicken and even a very popular tuna tartar.

Be sure to stop in and ask about the daily halibut special.

The Marble Table is located in downtown Billings at 2515 Montana Avenue.

For menu options visit:

TheMarbleTableMT.com

Reservations are strongly encouraged call:

406.281.8891