"The Benefit" celebration is back to benefit Billings Family Service

Put on your party hats! After a three-year hiatus it's back, "The Benefit," with all proceeds going to Family Service.

Family Service is celebrate 116 years of helping and supporting a variety of local communities.

Food donations have been able to support over 50,000 households in 2022.

Other services include a rent and utility program, fabulous thrift store and a backpack program for children.

"The Benefit" is October 15 at the historic Northern Hotel

Sponsor & Individual Tickets call: 406.384.0058

Tickets Online: BillingsFamilyService.org/Furnish-help/the-benefit