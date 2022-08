Stella's Kitchen & Bakery serves daily homemade meals, pastries and breads.

Stella and Ziggy Ziegler first opened the restaurant over 40 years ago and for 13 years in a row has been crowned as one of the best breakfasts in town.

The menu doesn't disappoint including; monster cake combo, omelets, traditional french toast and those famous cinnamon rolls.

Location: 2525 1st Avenue North, Billings

Order meals for pick-up: 406.248.3060

Menu online: StellasKitchenAndBakery.com