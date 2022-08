Shop around the world at Global Village.

This non-profit is a fair trade organization dedicated to support some of the world's low income artisans.

You shop for gift items from over 30 countries including Afghanistan to Zambia that are typically made from recycled or up-cycled items.

Each piece you buy comes with a story of hope and success.

Visit Global Village: 2815 2nd Avenue North downtown Billings

Website: GlobalVillageBillings.org

Call: 406.259.3024