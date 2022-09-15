Pianist Kevin Cole joins the Billings Symphony for "American Kaleidoscope"

The Billings Symphony enriches lives through music while celebrating different cultures, jazz to classical and everything in-between.

On Saturday, September 24th world-renowned pianist Kevin Cole makes his first trip to Montana to perform George Gershwin's iconic Rhapsody in Blue as part of the American Kaleidoscope program.

Cole is hailed as "the best Gershwin pianist in America today." (Chicago Tribune)

Another highlight for Cole is reuniting with Billings Symphony conductor Anne Harrigan.

It's an evening performance sure to be music to your ears!

Location & Time - Alberta Bair Theater 7:30 PM

Tickets - BillingsSymphony.org

Call - 406.252.3610

Ticket and season subscriptions are now available.

There' something for everyone this season including The Nutcracker Ballet, Handel's Messiah and guest artists from around the globe.