B.A.R.K. - Billings Animal Rescue Kare this time of year has extra kittens needing to find a home sweet home, along with many other critters up for adoption.

B.A.R.K. is also in need of items at the shelter such as clorox, pet food, blankets and more.

If you're not quite ready to adopt there is always the option of becoming a volunteer or a foster parent.

To see pets up for adoption visit BarkShelter.org

Call - 406.208.2454